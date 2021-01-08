Left Menu
UK returnee tests positive for new COVID strain in Indore

One of the two UK returnees has tested positive for the new strain of COVID-19 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, said Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College on Friday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 08-01-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 23:20 IST
Dr. Sanjay Dixit, dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College speaking to ANI on Friday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Dixit told ANI, "One person from Indore has found positive for the new strain of COVID-19 while the second person who recently came from the UK, tested negative for the new strain." "The person found positive with the new strain has been put under home isolation. Contact tracing of both the UK returnees was done and their close contacts have tested negative for the virus. Both the UK returnees have been tested again for the virus and their reports will be out by tomorrow,"

After they test negative for the virus, they will be kept under home isolation for seven days. (ANI)

