Agri laws will benefit farmers: BJP MP

BJP national spokesperson and Jaipur MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Friday said the farm laws introduced by the Centre will benefit farmers and hoped that they will understand it. He also took at dig at internal fighting in the Congress and said, They are in power but they are not happy.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-01-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 23:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

BJP national spokesperson and Jaipur MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Friday said the farm laws introduced by the Centre will benefit farmers and hoped that they will understand it. Talks are being held with farmers and it has already been cleared that the minimum support price (MSP) system will not be discontinued, he said, adding that farmer organisations will understand that the laws are in their favour. The BJP leader also attacked the Congress, saying the party which had imposed the Emergency in the country is staging dharnas against the three farm laws. He also took at dig at ''internal fighting'' in the Congress and said, ''They are in power but they are not happy. The Congress is battling internal fighting. But, people want that the government should be concerned about them,'' Rathore told reporters here.

