India's coronavirus positivity rate drops to 5.79 pc, only 2.15 pc active cases

India's cumulative coronavirus positivity rate has further dropped to 5.79 per cent and there are only 2.15 per cent active cases out of the overall infections, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 13:39 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India's cumulative coronavirus positivity rate has further dropped to 5.79 per cent and there are only 2.15 per cent active cases out of the overall infections, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday. The Ministry informed that the national cumulative positivity rate has reduced from 8.93 per cent to 5.79 per cent in a span of five months.

Fifteen States/Union Territory have a positivity rate less than the national average. Bihar has the lowest Positivity Rate with 1.44 per cent while Jammu and Kashmir has the highest rate with 5.58 per cent. Among other States/UTs include Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Daman and Diu, Assam, Punjab, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Meghalaya.

The country's present active caseload of 2,24,190 consists of just 2.15 per cent of India's total positive cases. The total recovered cases reached 10,056,651, taking the recovery rate to 96.41 per cent.

The gap between recovered cases and active cases is steadily increasing and presently stands at 9,832,461, the ministry said. A total of 78.89 per cent of the new recoveries were reported in ten States/UTs. Kerala saw 5,324 persons recovering from COVID. Maharashtra and West Bengal reported 2,890 and 1,136 new recoveries, respectively.

Also, 76.32 per cent of the 228 case fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours are from seven States/UTs. Maharashtra reported 73 deaths. Kerala also saw a figure fatality count of 23 followed by 21 in West Bengal. The overall recoveries reached 1,00,56,651 while the death toll mounted to 1,50,798.

The Union Health Ministry also said that the third massive countrywide mock drill conducted yesterday for ensuring the readiness of all preparations and simulate a seamless and glitch free vaccine administration, covered 4895 session sites across 615 districts in 33 States/UTs. Meanwhile, the number of persons infected by the new United Kingdom strain of SARS-Cov-2 in India has risen to 90, the MoHFW informed. (ANI)

