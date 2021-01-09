Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran will expel UN nuclear inspectors unless sanctions are lifted - lawmaker

Parliament passed a law in November that obliges the government to halt inspections of its nuclear sites by the International Atomic Energy Agency and to step up uranium enrichment beyond the limit set under Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal if sanctions are not eased. Iran's Guardian Council watchdog body approved the law on Dec. 2 and the government has said it will implement it.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 09-01-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 17:30 IST
Iran will expel UN nuclear inspectors unless sanctions are lifted - lawmaker
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Iran will expel United Nations nuclear watchdog inspectors unless sanctions are lifted by a Feb. 21 deadline set by the hardline-dominated parliament, a lawmaker said on Saturday. Parliament passed a law in November that obliges the government to halt inspections of its nuclear sites by the International Atomic Energy Agency and to step up uranium enrichment beyond the limit set under Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal if sanctions are not eased.

Iran's Guardian Council watchdog body approved the law on Dec. 2 and the government has said it will implement it. "According to the law, if the Americans do not lift financial, banking and oil sanctions by Feb. 21, we will definitely expel the IAEA inspectors from the country and will definitely end the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol," said parliamentarian Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani.

The comments, referring to texts governing the IAEA's mission and activities, were carried by several Iranian media outlets. Iran said on Monday it had resumed 20% uranium enrichment at an underground nuclear facility, breaching the nuclear pact with major powers and possibly complicating efforts by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to rejoin the deal.

It began violating the accord in 2019 in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's withdrawal from it in 2018 and the reimposition of U.S. sanctions lifted under the deal. Tehran often says it can quickly reverse its breaches if Washington's sanctions are removed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India to start COVID-19 vaccination drive from Jan. 16 -govt

India will start its COVID-19 vaccination drive from Jan. 16 with priority given to about 30 million healthcare and frontline workers, a government statement said on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the preparedness for COVID...

COVID-19 vaccination drive to start in India on Jan 16; 3 cr healthcare, frontline workers to get shots first

Indian will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16 in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the worlds largest inoculation programme with priority to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.The ...

Quetta: Pakistani Shia community ends blockades, hundreds attend burial of slain miners

Ending a week of protests, hundreds of Shia Pakistanis gathered on Saturday here to bury 11 coal miners from the Hazara community, who were killed in the Islamic State attack. The rites of the dead miners were carried out amid tight securit...

Indonesia jet carrying 62 goes missing on domestic flight

A Sriwijaya Air passenger jet carrying 62 people lost contact with air traffic controllers after taking off from Indonesias capital on Saturday on a domestic flight, officials said.Indonesian Transportation Ministry spokesperson Adita Irawa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021