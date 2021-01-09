Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bird Flu: Delhi bans import of live birds, Ghazipur poultry market closed for 10 days

In view of the spread of bird flu in several states across the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a ban on the import of live birds in the national capital and said that the Ghazipur poultry market will remain closed for 10 days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 17:49 IST
Bird Flu: Delhi bans import of live birds, Ghazipur poultry market closed for 10 days
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking on the issue of bird flu on Saturday. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

In view of the spread of bird flu in several states across the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a ban on the import of live birds in the national capital and said that the Ghazipur poultry market will remain closed for 10 days. "The import of live birds is being banned in Delhi. The Ghazipur poultry market will remain closed for 10 days," he said.

"We have sent some samples to a lab in Jalandhar, the reports will come by the day after tomorrow. The Delhi Government will take the necessary decision based on those reports. So far we have not detected any case of bird flu but we have sent 104 samples to a lab in Jalandhar and we are awaiting the results," he added. The Chief Minister said that the Delhi government is adhering to the guidelines issued by the Central government. "The central government has issued several guidelines regarding the spread of bird flu and we are closely following them."

"Teams have been formed in every district of the national capital under the supervision of respective district magistrates for surveillance and containment purposes. Rapid response team has been formed which is working in full swing," Kejriwal added. He said veterinary officers are visiting bird markets and wildlife establishments and the visits are mainly focused on poultry market Ghazipur, Shakti Sthal lake, Sanjay lake, Bhalswa lake, Delhi zoo and DDA park at Hauz Khaz village.

"We have also established a 24/7 helpline 23890318. We are getting news of the death of the birds from different parts of Delhi, especially crows," Kejriwal said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Injured leopard trapped in cage in West Bengal tea garden

A full-grown femaleleopard was on Saturday found trapped in a cage which was laidby the forest department in a tea garden in West BengalsJalpaiguri district, forest officials said.The injured animal was found in the cage placed atMotidhar t...

356 more birds reported dead in Rajasthan

Over 350 birds were reported dead in Rajasthan on Saturday, taking the death count to 2,512, an official said.Of the 356 birds reported dead on Saturday, 257 were crows, 29 pigeons, 16 peacocks and 54 others.So far, 45 samples from 11 distr...

Trump's Twitter account suspension dangerous precedent: BJP leaders

BJP leaders expressed concern on Saturday over the permanent suspension of US President Donald Trumps Twitter account by the social media giant, saying it sets a dangerous precedent and is a wake-up call for democracies about the threat fro...

Two UK returnees test positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir, samples sent to Delhi

Two people who recently returned to Kashmir from the UK tested positive for COVID-19, following which their samples were sent to Delhi for genome sequencing to check if they have contracted the new variant of the virus, officials said here ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021