Bird Flu: Delhi bans import of live birds, Ghazipur poultry market closed for 10 days

In view of the spread of bird flu in several states across the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a ban on the import of live birds in the national capital and said that the Ghazipur poultry market will remain closed for 10 days. "The import of live birds is being banned in Delhi. The Ghazipur poultry market will remain closed for 10 days," he said.

"We have sent some samples to a lab in Jalandhar, the reports will come by the day after tomorrow. The Delhi Government will take the necessary decision based on those reports. So far we have not detected any case of bird flu but we have sent 104 samples to a lab in Jalandhar and we are awaiting the results," he added. The Chief Minister said that the Delhi government is adhering to the guidelines issued by the Central government. "The central government has issued several guidelines regarding the spread of bird flu and we are closely following them."

"Teams have been formed in every district of the national capital under the supervision of respective district magistrates for surveillance and containment purposes. Rapid response team has been formed which is working in full swing," Kejriwal added. He said veterinary officers are visiting bird markets and wildlife establishments and the visits are mainly focused on poultry market Ghazipur, Shakti Sthal lake, Sanjay lake, Bhalswa lake, Delhi zoo and DDA park at Hauz Khaz village.

"We have also established a 24/7 helpline 23890318. We are getting news of the death of the birds from different parts of Delhi, especially crows," Kejriwal said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)