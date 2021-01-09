Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pleas on farm laws: Farmers' body moves SC seeking impleadment, says reforms are beneficial

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 20:26 IST
Pleas on farm laws: Farmers' body moves SC seeking impleadment, says reforms are beneficial
A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde is scheduled to hear on January 11 a batch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as also the ones raising issues related to the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi borders. Image Credit: ANI

A farmers' body on Saturday moved the Supreme Court seeking implement in the pending matters pertaining to new farm laws, against which several farmer unions are staging protests at Delhi borders, saying these reforms are ''beneficial'' to enable increased income and growth of agriculture.

In a letter petition sent to the apex court, Consortium of Indian Farmers Associations (CIFA) has urged the top court to also give the opportunity to other farmer associations representing various crops to present their views in the matter.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde is scheduled to hear on January 11 a batch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as also the ones raising issues related to the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi borders.

CIFA, in its plea filed by its chief adviser P Chengal Reddy, has said that the Centre should be directed to also hold consultation with other farmer associations of the country before changing any provisions of these laws.

''We wish (to) submit that farm reforms are beneficial to enable increased income to farmers and growth of agriculture,'' the plea said while referring to the benefits of these farm reforms.

The Centre on January 6 had informed the top court that "healthy discussions" were going on between the government and farmers over these issues.

The apex court had earlier issued notice and sought the Centre's response on a batch of pleas against the three contentious farm laws -- Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

While hearing the pleas on the issue of farmers' protest, the top court on December 17 last year had said that the agitation should be allowed to continue "without impediment" and this court would not "interfere" with it as the right to protest is a fundamental right.

While acknowledging the right to non-violent protest of farmers, the apex court was also of the view that their right to protest should not infringe the fundamental rights of others to move freely and in getting essential food and other supplies as the right to protest cannot mean blockade of the entire city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BJP leader booked for interfering in police work and assaulting them

A BJP leader has been booked for allegedly assaulting policemen to deter them from discharging their duty in Manjhanpur police station area, an official said on Saturday.A criminal case was lodged against an office-bearer of the BJPs Kisan ...

Soccer-Soccer-Everton avoid Cup scare, Chorley beat virus-hit Derby

Evertons Abdoulaye Doucoure scored an extra-time winner as they edged Rotherham United 2-1 in an absorbing FA Cup third round tie on Saturday, while sixth-tier side Chorley beat a Derby County team weakened by their COVID-19 outbreak. After...

Queen Elizabeth and husband receive COVID vaccines -palace

Britains Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip have received vaccinations against COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have today received COVID-19 vaccinations, the palace said in a statement. T...

Swara Bhasker, Rabbi Shergil, others take part in concert to support farmers at Tikri border

Actor Swara Bhasker and a host of artistes on Saturday participated in a concert at Tikri Border here to express solidarity with the farmers protesting against the Centres farm laws.Besides Bhasker, artistes like Rabbi Shergill, Harbhajan M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021