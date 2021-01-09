Left Menu
Development News Edition

RT-PCR test mandatory for UK returnees: Karnataka Health Minister

Karnataka Health Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar on Saturday said that all UK returnees have to undergo the RT-PCR test.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 09-01-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 20:37 IST
RT-PCR test mandatory for UK returnees: Karnataka Health Minister
Karnataka Health Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Health Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar on Saturday said that all UK returnees have to undergo the RT-PCR test. According to a press statement, after a temporary ban on flights from the UK, flight operations have resumed on Saturday and Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) is all set to receive first set of passengers on Sunday morning.

Health Minister Dr K.Sudhakar visited KIAL and reviewed the arrangements for screening returning passengers. All flights are coming in full capacity with 300-350 passengers in each flight, said Dr K.Sudhakar after speaking to airport officials.

Speaking to media at the airport, Minister said that all UK returnees have to undergo RT-PCR test even though if they have a negative airport. They will be subjected to test at the airport itself and will be sent only after the result is found negative. All those found positive will be kept in institutional quarantine or treated at government hospitals, he said. Returnees from other countries will have to get a negative report at least 72 hours before, else they will be subjected to test at the airport. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BJP leader booked for interfering in police work and assaulting them

A BJP leader has been booked for allegedly assaulting policemen to deter them from discharging their duty in Manjhanpur police station area, an official said on Saturday.A criminal case was lodged against an office-bearer of the BJPs Kisan ...

Soccer-Soccer-Everton avoid Cup scare, Chorley beat virus-hit Derby

Evertons Abdoulaye Doucoure scored an extra-time winner as they edged Rotherham United 2-1 in an absorbing FA Cup third round tie on Saturday, while sixth-tier side Chorley beat a Derby County team weakened by their COVID-19 outbreak. After...

Queen Elizabeth and husband receive COVID vaccines -palace

Britains Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip have received vaccinations against COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have today received COVID-19 vaccinations, the palace said in a statement. T...

Swara Bhasker, Rabbi Shergil, others take part in concert to support farmers at Tikri border

Actor Swara Bhasker and a host of artistes on Saturday participated in a concert at Tikri Border here to express solidarity with the farmers protesting against the Centres farm laws.Besides Bhasker, artistes like Rabbi Shergill, Harbhajan M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021