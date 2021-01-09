Thane Rly cops save woman who fell while alighting from train

Two railway police personnel onSaturday saved the life of a woman who fell down from a trainin Thane, an official said.

The woman fell on the platform when she was attemptingto alight from Mahanagari Express in the morning, andassistant inspector Nitin Patil and assistant sub inspectorSattar Shaikh managed to stop her from rolling into theplatform gap, said Thane railway police senior inspector MGKhadkikar.

