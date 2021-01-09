Mining: Gehlot orders to set up task force for speedy disposal of issues

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on directed to set up a task force headed by the state chief secretary for speedy disposal of issues related to the mining sector.

Gehlot, while holding discussions with Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal and officials of the state government on possibilities of development of the mining sector, said his government will work with full commitment and transparency to give a push to the sector. The state has immense mineral wealth whose proper exploitation can change the picture of not only Rajasthan but also the country, Gehlot said according to a release. He said the trust has been formed regarding mineral exploration in the state to give a boost to the sector. Gehlot said a better mineral policy will also be introduced soon.

Gehlot suggested the Vedanta group to conduct research and prepare a report to save mining workers from deadly diseases like silicosis. Vedanta Group chairman Agarwal said Rajasthan has plenty of minerals like zinc, copper and gold and can become the top state of the country by using technology. The solar energy sector also has strong development potential in the state, he said. To overcome the problem of malnutrition, Agarwal also expressed his desire to carry out a plan to develop anganwadis in the state.

