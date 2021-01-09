Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mining: Gehlot orders to set up task force for speedy disposal of issues

Vedanta Group chairman Agarwal said Rajasthan has plenty of minerals like zinc, copper and gold and can become the top state of the country by using technology.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-01-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 23:31 IST
Mining: Gehlot orders to set up task force for speedy disposal of issues
Gehlot suggested the Vedanta group to conduct research and prepare a report to save mining workers from deadly diseases like silicosis. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on directed to set up a task force headed by the state chief secretary for speedy disposal of issues related to the mining sector.

Gehlot, while holding discussions with Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal and officials of the state government on possibilities of development of the mining sector, said his government will work with full commitment and transparency to give a push to the sector. The state has immense mineral wealth whose proper exploitation can change the picture of not only Rajasthan but also the country, Gehlot said according to a release. He said the trust has been formed regarding mineral exploration in the state to give a boost to the sector. Gehlot said a better mineral policy will also be introduced soon.

Gehlot suggested the Vedanta group to conduct research and prepare a report to save mining workers from deadly diseases like silicosis. Vedanta Group chairman Agarwal said Rajasthan has plenty of minerals like zinc, copper and gold and can become the top state of the country by using technology. The solar energy sector also has strong development potential in the state, he said. To overcome the problem of malnutrition, Agarwal also expressed his desire to carry out a plan to develop anganwadis in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Congress will form government in Uttarakhand in 2022, says state party chief

The chief of Congress in Uttarakhand Pritam Singh on Saturday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party BJP government in the state has been a complete failure on all issues including employment and said people have decided that Congress governme...

Scotland's seafood exporters dealt new post-Brexit blow

The post-Brexit woes facing Scotlands fishing industry deepened on Saturday as its biggest logistics provider, DFDS Scotland, said it would halt exports to the European Union through one of its main services until at least Wednesday.Previou...

Farmer found dead in UP's Kaushambi

A 28-year-old farmer was found dead near a tubewell, where he had gone to sleep, in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Kaushambi district, police said on Saturday.The deceased was identified as Pramod Kumar, a resident of Singhwal village under Ka...

Visva-Bharati VC sits on dharna demanding Bengal govt give back control of key road

Visva-Bharati Vice Chancellor ProfBidyut Chakraborty held a sit-in on the premises of thecentral university on Saturday, demanding that the West Bengalgovernment return the control of a major road which links itstwo campuses.Two more dharna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021