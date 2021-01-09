Left Menu
Bird flu scare: Sanjay Lake, three recreational parks shut in Delhi

After thousands of birds died due to avian influenza across the country, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday issued an advisory closing three recreational parks and Sanjay Lake.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 23:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After thousands of birds died due to avian influenza across the country, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday issued an advisory closing three recreational parks and Sanjay Lake. "As a precautionary measure, Hauz Khas park, Dwarka sector 9 park and Sanjay Lake closed. Hastsal park also closed," DDA said in its advisory.

As many as 17 crows were found dead at a park in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 3, two at a DDA park in Dwarka, and 16 in Hastsal village of West district on Saturday, following which the Delhi government collected samples to investigate for avian influenza that has been seen in several parts of the country. Earlier in the day, 10 ducks and several crows have been found dead in Sanjay Lake in West Delhi's Trilokpuri here, and samples have been sent to Bhopal's National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) to ascertain the cause.

In view of the spread of bird flu in several states across the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a ban on the import of live birds in the national capital and said that the Ghazipur poultry market will remain closed for 10 days. He said veterinary officers are visiting bird markets and wildlife establishments and the visits are mainly focused on poultry market Ghazipur, Shakti Sthal lake, Sanjay lake, Bhalswa lake, Delhi zoo and DDA park at Hauz Khas village.

According to Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, bird flu has been reported from at least seven states including Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. (ANI)

