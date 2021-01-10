The scoreboard at lunch Aus vs Ind

Left Menu
10-01-2021
The scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the third Test between India and Australia.

Scoreboard Australia 1st Innings 338 India 1st Innings 244 Australia 2nd Innings David Warner lbw Ashwin 13 Will Pucovskic (sub)W Saha b Siraj 10 Marnus Labuschagne c (sub)W Saha b Saini 73 Steven Smith batting 58 Matthew Wade c (sub)W Saha b Saini 4 Cameron Green batting 20 Extras (lb-1, nb-3) 4 Total (For 4 wkts, 64 Overs) 182 Fall of Wickets: 1-16, 2-35, 3-138, 4-148 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 15-3-40-0, Mohammed Siraj 18-4-37-1, Navdeep Saini 14-2-47-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 17-1-57-1.

