FROM THE FIELD: Laos villages transformed by solar power

For people living off-grid in remote villages in Laos, solar energy offers a clean, sustainable way to bring electricity for all, and the promise to transform their lives.

UN News | Updated: 10-01-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 10:38 IST
In Ko Bong and Tha Phai Bai, in the centre of the South East Asian country, only a small number of people used to benefit from electricity, provided by unreliable, polluting and expensive diesel generators, thus limiting the possibilities for economic development.

Today, however, the picture is very different, thanks to a UN Development Programme (UNDP) initiative that has provided both villages with innovative solar-powered mini-grids, and access to clean, reliable, and affordable energy.

Read more here about the so-called “swarm grid”, and the impact it is having on the villagers’ lives.

Visit UN News for more.

