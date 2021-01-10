Left Menu
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Rajouri

Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-01-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 16:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by shelling mortars at 3 pm today.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. Pakistan had on Saturday violated ceasefire along the LOC in the Nowshera sector. (ANI)

