As farmers' suicides are rising during the ongoing protest against the three farm laws at the agitation site, the farmer leaders on Sunday asked the protesters to be mentally tough during the period and not contemplate any extreme action.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 21:09 IST
Farmer leaders appeal to protesters to be 'mentally tough' during struggle
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey As farmers' suicides are rising during the ongoing protest against the three farm laws at the agitation site, the farmer leaders on Sunday asked the protesters to be mentally tough during the period and not contemplate any extreme action.

In a press statement, farmer leaders appealed to all the protesting farmers not to contemplate any extreme action like taking their own life. "This is a humble appeal to all protesting farmers: please do not contemplate any extreme action like taking your own life. This is a strong movement with all of you being there. The government has to accept the demands sooner or later. Stay alive, stay safe. Many activities will be organised by the Kisan Morcha in the coming time to prevent such incidents," the statement reads.

Talking about the issue, president of Krantikari Kisan Union Dr Darshan Pal told ANI, "My message would be that during struggle they should be mentally strong and if anyone is facing depression, then friends and other farmers should send the person home or take him to a doctor. Depression can happen to anyone as life is monotonous at the protesting site. There are other economic and social issues that can also cause depression." Dr Darshanpal also added that if any person is showing any symptoms like depression, he or she should share feelings with other farmers.

Echoing a similar sentiment, farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa said, "To all the farmers who are associated with us, I would appeal that suicide is not the solution. They should not indulge in any such act." This comes two days after the eighth round of talks between the government and the farmer unions remained inconclusive. The government asked farmer unions to "give an option other than repealing" and the next round of talks is proposed for January 15.

With concerns that farm laws would weaken the minimum support system and mandi systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year, against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

