Left Menu
Development News Edition

DRDO lab develops retractable landing gear systems for unmanned aerial vehicles Tapas and SWiFT

The handing over ceremony of Retractable Landing Gear Systems (RLGS) for Tapas and SWiFT UAVs and 18 types of filters for P-75 Submarine took place on Sunday at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratory, Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), Chennai, according to the press release by the Ministry of Defence.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 21:54 IST
DRDO lab develops retractable landing gear systems for unmanned aerial vehicles Tapas and SWiFT
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The handing over ceremony of Retractable Landing Gear Systems (RLGS) for Tapas and SWiFT UAVs and 18 types of filters for P-75 Submarine took place on Sunday at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratory, Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), Chennai, according to the press release by the Ministry of Defence. CVRDE has indigenously designed and developed Three Ton Retractable Landing Gear (RLG) Systems for Tapas UAV. The design, development and testing of this gear system is carried out in co-ordination with Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC) and Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA) for certification.

The tricycle nose wheel type multidisciplinary, hydro-electro-mechanical system is now being manufactured by an Industry at Coimbatore. First set of Retractable Landing Gear system developed by industry was handed over by Director CVRDE, Chennai to the Director, Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru. CVRDE has also designed and developed One Ton Retractable Landing Gear System for a different class of UAV known as SWiFT. This system is designed and developed for accommodating the Landing Gears within the constrained bay volume. It is manufactured with the help of Indian industry with due inspection and certification of CEMILAC and DGAQA. This system was also handed over to ADE, Bengaluru.

Eighteen types of indigenously developed hydraulic, lubrication, seawater and fuel filters for P-75 Submarine were designed and developed by CVRDE. These filters are now being manufactured with the help of Indian Industries based at Hyderabad and Chennai. This indigenization project was funded by DRDO and Navy jointly and the technology is successfully transferred to the industry. Two sets of these filters, duly qualified by Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval), were handed over to Indian Navy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan records 3 COVID-19 deaths, 475 cases in a day

Three more people in Rajasthan succumbed to COVID-19 taking the death toll in the state to 2,734, while 475 more cases pushed the infection tally to 3,12,996 on Sunday, according to an official report. The fresh deaths were reported from Aj...

'Wonder Woman 1984' Stays Atop Domestic Box Office

By Rebecca Rubin LOS ANGELES, Jan 10, Variety.com - Wonder Woman 1984 led domestic box office charts for the third straight weekend without much in the way of competition. The superhero sequel nabbed 3 million between Friday and Sunday, bri...

Bengal govt's decision to bring resolution against farm laws poll gimmick to fool masses: BJP

West Bengal BJP chief DilipGhosh on Sunday called the TMC governments decision to bringa resolution against the new farm laws a poll gimmick to foolthe masses.The TMC, on the other hand, said that the BJPsconcern for farmers is fake as the ...

Kanpur zoo shut after bird flu confirmed in dead fowls

The Kanpur Zoological Park has been closed for visitors till further orders after samples taken from two dead birds found there tested positive for the avian influenza virus, an official said on Sunday.The area up to one kilometre of the zo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021