Kashmir's first gold assaying, hallmarkng centre starts functioning

The first centre for gold assaying and hallmarking set up in the valley, the Kashmir Hallmarking Centre (KHC), has started functioning from today.

Kashmir Hallmarking Center . Image Credit: ANI

The first centre for gold assaying and hallmarking set up in the valley, the Kashmir Hallmarking Centre (KHC), has started functioning from today. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a national standards body of India, has recognised the KHC. The centre is intended for certifying gold and verifying its purity.

This centre is the first of its kind in Kashmir and fourth in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. It has been funded under the Seed Capital Fund Scheme of the Jammu and Kashmir Government. The centre has been sponsored by the Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI). Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Govt of Jammu and Kashmir (MSME) as well as Indian Calibration Services and Analytical Instruments have recognised the centre for hallmarking.

"JKEDI supported our concept which is believed to be beneficial for both the customers and the jewellery industry. We were also lent support by the micro and small scale industry people. Based on the received guidelines and suggestions, we have set up our lab," said Junaid Aslam, quality manager of the lab. The centre will provide relief to both goldsmiths and customers. The customers will be able to buy original government-regulated gold from goldsmiths while the sale of the latter will increase.

The purity of the precious metals will be properly ascertained and defaulting parties can then be penalised. The centre will also cater to the demands of the market. "A logo approved by the Bureau of India Standards is used as the hallmark for gold items. Laser machinery, melting furnace and other types of equipment are used to establish the purity of gold or how much mixing is present in the product," said Aslam.

Hallmarking is a way by which the logo of the goldsmith is included on the product, helping to identify the source from where it was bought. The mixtures, or impure gold, are also returned back without pasting any hallmark (logo/stamp) on them. "We monitor how many gold samples came to our lab, how many were tested and returned. We get gold in different shapes and sizes and then take samples accordingly. Later, the procedure of chemical testing is done which takes around 6 to 8 hours," said Bisma Bhat, technician.

Nowadays, people prefer to buy gold with hallmarks, and setting up of KHC will promote gold business in the valley. (ANI)

