Kazakhstan: Nur Otan party led by Nazarbayev wins election with 72% of vote

The Nur Otan party led by Kazakhstan's powerful ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev has won a landslide in Sunday's lower house election, exit poll data showed.

Nur Otan won almost 72% of the vote, according to the Public Opinion research institute, a local pollster.

