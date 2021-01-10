Kazakhstan: Nur Otan party led by Nazarbayev wins election with 72% of vote

Kazakhstan: Nur Otan party led by Nazarbayev wins election with 72% of voteReuters | Almaty | Updated: 10-01-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 23:46 IST
The Nur Otan party led by Kazakhstan's powerful ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev has won a landslide in Sunday's lower house election, exit poll data showed.
Nur Otan won almost 72% of the vote, according to the Public Opinion research institute, a local pollster.
