Odisha Chief Minister declares assets worth Rs 64.98 cr

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared assets worth Rs 64.98 crore, including movable and immovable property, on Sunday along with his cabinet colleagues, as per a statement. The declaration, for the last financial year, was made by Patnaik on the state CMO website to maintain transparency in public life.

Out of this, the major portion of his asset is an inheritance from the family properties. Patnaik owned seven bank accounts in various locations including New Delhi, Bhubaneswar and Ganjam district of the state worth Rs 1.31 crore and immovable properties worth Rs 63.64 crore.

The Chief Minister also owned one 'Ambassador' car of 1980 model valued at Rs 8,905 and jewellery worth Rs 2.89 lakh. The CM has a financial liability of Rs 1.25 crore, which he had taken as an advance against the sale of farmland at Faridabad with the agreement dated September 18, 2019. (ANI)

