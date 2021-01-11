Scoreboard at tea Ind vs Aus

Scoreboard at tea on the fifth day of the third Test between India and Australia.

Scoreboard Australia 1st Innings 338 India 1st Innings 244 Australia 2nd Innings 312/6 decl India 2nd Innings Rohit Sharma c Starc b Cummins 52 Shubman Gill c Paine b Hazlewood 31 Cheteshwar Pujara b Hazlewood 77 Ajinkya Rahane c Wade b Lyon 4 Ajinkya Rahane (c) c Wade b Lyon 4 Rishabh Pant (wk) c Cummins b Lyon 97 Hanuma Vihari batting 4 Ravichandran Ashwin batting 7 Extras (lb 3, w 1, nb 4) 8 Total (5 wickets, 96 overs) 280 Fall of Wickets: 1-71, 2-92, 3-102 71-1, 250-4, 272-5 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 14-3-55-0, Josh Hazlewood 18-9-26-2, Pat Cummins 20-5-56-1, Nathan Lyon 36-10-101-2, Cameron Green 6-0-30-0, Marnus Labuschagne 2-0-9-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)