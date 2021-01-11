Left Menu
Development News Edition

Around Rs 47.27 cr spent for uplift of girls from SC families: Ker govt

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 11-01-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 15:29 IST
Around Rs 47.27 cr spent for uplift of girls from SC families: Ker govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala government on Monday said around 12,000 girls from economically backward scheduled caste families in the state have benefitted from the 'Vatsalyanidi' scheme over the last four years.

The Left government has so far spent an amount of Rs47.27 crore over the last four and a half years for ''the comprehensive development of the girls'' under the scheme which is being implemented jointly by the Scheduled CasteDevelopment Department and Life Insurance Corporation of India(LIC).

''The girl will get an amount of Rs three lakh from LICon completion of 18 years of age,'' the government said in a release.

On successful registration for the scheme, the Scheduled Caste Development Department will invest an amount of Rs 1,38,000 with LIC in four installments in the name of each child.

''So far 12,121 girls have benefited from the scheme which is available to SC girls belonging to economically backward families with an annual income limit of up to Rs one lakh,'' the release said.

To enroll for the scheme, a girl child has to be registered within nine months of her birth and girls born after April 1, 2017, are included in the scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 delayed for 1 month, What can happen to Armin-Eren in Chapter 139?

The manga lovers across the world are quite happy with the recent release of Attack on Titan Chapter 136. However, the disappointing part is that Attack on Titan Chapter 137 will be delayed for a month. Read further to know more in details....

Every hydroelectric project under obligation to release minimum water downstream: NGT

The National Green Tribunal has directed state pollution control boards to ensure the release of minimum water downstream by hydroelectric projects, saying business or commercial interests cannot override the requirement of maintaining rive...

Indonesia approves China's Sinovac vaccine as infections surge

Indonesia gave Sinovac Biotechs COVID-19 vaccine its first emergency use approval outside China on Monday as the worlds fourth most populous country launches nationwide inoculations to stem surging infections and deaths. A lack of data and ...

UP: Boy sodomised by youth, accused absconding

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a youth in a village under Kakrauli police station area here, police said on Monday.According to SHO Mukesh Solanki, police registered a case against the youth 20, who is absconding.In the compla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021