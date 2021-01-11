Around Rs 47.27 cr spent for uplift of girls from SC families: Ker govt

The Kerala government on Monday said around 12,000 girls from economically backward scheduled caste families in the state have benefitted from the 'Vatsalyanidi' scheme over the last four years.

The Left government has so far spent an amount of Rs47.27 crore over the last four and a half years for ''the comprehensive development of the girls'' under the scheme which is being implemented jointly by the Scheduled CasteDevelopment Department and Life Insurance Corporation of India(LIC).

''The girl will get an amount of Rs three lakh from LICon completion of 18 years of age,'' the government said in a release.

On successful registration for the scheme, the Scheduled Caste Development Department will invest an amount of Rs 1,38,000 with LIC in four installments in the name of each child.

''So far 12,121 girls have benefited from the scheme which is available to SC girls belonging to economically backward families with an annual income limit of up to Rs one lakh,'' the release said.

To enroll for the scheme, a girl child has to be registered within nine months of her birth and girls born after April 1, 2017, are included in the scheme.

