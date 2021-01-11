Crimes against women reduced by 15 pc in last nine months in MP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

At a felicitation ceremony to honour people who work for the safety of girl children, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that crimes against women have reduced by 15 per cent the state in the past nine months since he assumed power. "The state government is acting with care on the subject of crimes against women. As a result of this sensitive approach of the state government, there has been a 15 per cent decline in crimes against women," Chouhan said at the ceremony.

He further said that as a result of his government's efforts, around 7,100 lost girl children have been rescued. "In the past year, our government has worked hard to bring back lost girl children. As a result of these efforts, around 7,100 lost girl children have been freed from the clutches of anti-social elements," he said.

He further spoke about the schemes that his government has started for the welfare of girl children. "In 2006, our government had drafted the Ladli Lakshmi Yojana for girl children. We had resolved that girls should not be a burden but a boon. We set up schemes like Gaon ki Beti Yojana, Pratibha Kiran Yojana and distributed free cycles, books and school uniforms," he said.

"We heralded the Kanya Vivah Yojana and we have resolved that we are with our daughters till their last breath," he added. The Madhya Pradesh CM also said that from the time of the girl child's birth to her education and marriage, his government focuses on their holistic empowerment which includes aspects like - social empowerment, political empowerment and economic empowerment.

Chouhan also held a meeting with State Home Minister Narottam Mishra and other officials over incidents of missing children in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)