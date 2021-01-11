Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crimes against women reduced by 15 pc in last nine months in MP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

At a felicitation ceremony to honour people who work for the safety of girl children, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that crimes against women have reduced by 15 per cent the state in the past nine months since he assumed power.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 11-01-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 16:56 IST
Crimes against women reduced by 15 pc in last nine months in MP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking at a felicitation ceremony for people who work for safety of girl children in Bhopal on Monday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

At a felicitation ceremony to honour people who work for the safety of girl children, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that crimes against women have reduced by 15 per cent the state in the past nine months since he assumed power. "The state government is acting with care on the subject of crimes against women. As a result of this sensitive approach of the state government, there has been a 15 per cent decline in crimes against women," Chouhan said at the ceremony.

He further said that as a result of his government's efforts, around 7,100 lost girl children have been rescued. "In the past year, our government has worked hard to bring back lost girl children. As a result of these efforts, around 7,100 lost girl children have been freed from the clutches of anti-social elements," he said.

He further spoke about the schemes that his government has started for the welfare of girl children. "In 2006, our government had drafted the Ladli Lakshmi Yojana for girl children. We had resolved that girls should not be a burden but a boon. We set up schemes like Gaon ki Beti Yojana, Pratibha Kiran Yojana and distributed free cycles, books and school uniforms," he said.

"We heralded the Kanya Vivah Yojana and we have resolved that we are with our daughters till their last breath," he added. The Madhya Pradesh CM also said that from the time of the girl child's birth to her education and marriage, his government focuses on their holistic empowerment which includes aspects like - social empowerment, political empowerment and economic empowerment.

Chouhan also held a meeting with State Home Minister Narottam Mishra and other officials over incidents of missing children in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Consider letter as resignation if Centre fails to withdraw farm laws by Jan 26: Chautala to speaker

INLD legislator Abhay Singh Chautala wrote to the Haryana Assembly speaker on Monday, saying if the Centre does not withdraw the three recent farm laws by January 26, then his letter may be considered as his resignation as an MLA from the H...

Minimum temperature likely to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius in northwest India during next 3-4 days

The minimum temperature is very likely to gradually fall by 2-4 degree Celsius in most parts of northwest India over next three-four days, according to India Meteorological Department IMD on Monday. In a tweet, the IMD said, Due to the prev...

Euro zone bond yields dip, market torn between COVID-19 caution and reflation

Most euro zone bond yields dipped on Monday, with German yields holding below recent five-week highs, on expectations that monetary stimulus will remain in place for some time as the bloc grapples with a new variant of the coronavirus. Borr...

Govt teacher dies after being found with hands, legs tied in Jaipur: Police

A 55-year-old woman, who was a relative of a Rajasthan Administrative Services RAS officer, died at a hospital after being found unconscious with her hands and legs tied in Mansarovar area here on Monday, police said.Vigya Devi 55 was the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021