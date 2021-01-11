Bird flu outbreak confirmed in 10 states

As many as 10 states have so far reported confirmed cases of bird flu in the country, Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying informed on Monday. Delhi and Maharashtra are the latest places to report the cases of avian influenza, according to an official statement. Crows and ducks were reported dead in New Delhi and Sanjay lake areas respectively.

Additionally, an outbreak of avian influenza (AI) has been reported among poultry in Parbhani district while AI in crows are confirmed from Mumbai, Thane, Dapoli, Beed in Maharashtra. "Till January 11, 2021, Avian Influenza has been confirmed in 10 states of the country. ICAR-NIHSAD has confirmed the death of crows and migratory/wild birds in Tonk, Karauli, Bhilwara districts of Rajasthan; and Valsad, Vadodara and Surat districts of Gujarat. Further, death of crows was confirmed in Kotdwar and Dehradun districts of Uttarakhand," the ministry said.

In Haryana, culling of infected birds is underway to control and contain the spread of disease. A Central team has visited Himachal Pradesh and will reach Panchkula on January 11, for monitoring the epicentre sites and conducting an epidemiological investigation. According to the Union government, states have been requested to build awareness among the public and avoid the spread of misinformation. States/ UTs have been requested to increase surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos, poultry farms, along with proper disposal of carcass and strengthening of bio-security in poultry farms.

"Secretary DAHD requested State Animal Husbandry departments to ensure effective communication and coordination with health authorities for close vigilance of the disease status and avoid any chances of jumping of the disease into humans," the ministry said. (ANI)

