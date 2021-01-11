Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unit 3 of Kakrapar nuclear plant synchronised to grid

The fourth nuclear power reactor of 700 MW is also coming up.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:10 IST
Unit 3 of Kakrapar nuclear plant synchronised to grid
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

The unit 3 of Kakrapar Nuclear Power Plant (KAPP) has been synchronised with the grid, a senior official of the Department of Atomic Energy said on Monday.

Former Atomic Energy Commission Chairman, Anil Kakoddar, said 15 more such units will follow in fleet mode.

The 700 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) was synchronised with grid at at 11.37 am on Sunday, the official added.

''Extremely happy to know that India's first 700 MWe PHWR, KAPP-3, has been synchronised with grid at 11:37 hrs today (10.01.2021). True example of indigenous technology developed and built in India with with fifteen more such units to follow in fleet mode. 'Atmanirbhar Bharat','' Kakodkar, the former secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy said.

The first 700 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor at Kakrapar, Gujarat, KAPP-3 achieved criticality (controlled self-sustaining nuclear fission chain reaction for the first time) on July 22.

Kakrapar also two PHWRs of 220 MW each. The fourth nuclear power reactor of 700 MW is also coming up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

No panic situation in Rajasthan: Rajasthan govt on bird flu

Rajasthan Animal Husbandry Director Virendra Singh said that rapid response teams have been formed in the state to deal with the bird-flu situation. 2950 birds have died so far in 13 districts out of which 2200 are crows. The samples of dea...

Missionary Day observed in Mizoram

Mizoram on Monday observedMissionary Day to commemorate the 127th anniversary of thearrival of two Welsh missionaries in the state in 1894.All government offices and some businessestablishments remained closed as the administration declared...

Madrid Barajas airport getting back to normal operation after snowfall

The Madrid Barajas airport is operating with two runways after the snow that fell during the weekend was cleared and is gradually getting back to normal, Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos told reporters on Monday.The airport was closed on...

Soccer-Spurs to play Fulham on Wednesday after Villa game called off

Tottenham Hotspurs Premier League match at Aston Villa on Wednesday has been postponed due to a number of COVID-19 cases at the Midlands club, with Spurs now set to play London rivals Fulham on that date instead, the league said on Monday.A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021