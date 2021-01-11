Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minimum temperature likely to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius in northwest India during next 3-4 days

The minimum temperature is very likely to gradually fall by 2-4 degree Celsius in most parts of northwest India over next three-four days, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:15 IST
Minimum temperature likely to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius in northwest India during next 3-4 days
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The minimum temperature is very likely to gradually fall by 2-4 degree Celsius in most parts of northwest India over next three-four days, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday. In a tweet, the IMD said, "Due to the prevalence of dry north/north-westerly winds minimum temperature very likely to gradually fall by 2-4°C in most parts of Northwest India during next 3-4 days."

IMD also predicted that a cold wave condition is very likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. In another tweet, IMD stated, "It is very likely that cold day/severe cold day conditions at some/many pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, northwest Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan are observed during the next 3 days and cold wave/severe cold wave conditions at isolated pockets also very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, northwest Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan during next 3-4 days."

"On January 14, the temperature in the capital will reduce again, dipping to about 5 degrees Celsius. There might also be dense fog conditions. But we're not expecting any 'cold wave' here as of now," Kuldeep Srivastava, Regional Head of the IMD in Delhi told ANI today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

No panic situation in Rajasthan: Rajasthan govt on bird flu

Rajasthan Animal Husbandry Director Virendra Singh said that rapid response teams have been formed in the state to deal with the bird-flu situation. 2950 birds have died so far in 13 districts out of which 2200 are crows. The samples of dea...

Missionary Day observed in Mizoram

Mizoram on Monday observedMissionary Day to commemorate the 127th anniversary of thearrival of two Welsh missionaries in the state in 1894.All government offices and some businessestablishments remained closed as the administration declared...

Madrid Barajas airport getting back to normal operation after snowfall

The Madrid Barajas airport is operating with two runways after the snow that fell during the weekend was cleared and is gradually getting back to normal, Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos told reporters on Monday.The airport was closed on...

Soccer-Spurs to play Fulham on Wednesday after Villa game called off

Tottenham Hotspurs Premier League match at Aston Villa on Wednesday has been postponed due to a number of COVID-19 cases at the Midlands club, with Spurs now set to play London rivals Fulham on that date instead, the league said on Monday.A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021