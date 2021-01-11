Delegation of 500 farmers leaves for Delhi

A delegation of 500 farmers fromKerala left for Delhi on Monday by bus from here to join theircounterparts at the borders of Delhi, who have been protestingagainst the contentious farm laws since November 26 last year.

The farmers, belonging to'Kerala Karshaka Sangham', thestate chapter of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), one of theorganisations at the forefront of the protest.

AIKS vice president S Ramachandra Pillai flagged off thebus, which is expected to reach Delhi on January 14.

They would participate in the protest at Shahjahanpur, oneof the venues.

K N Balagopal, secretary of Kerala Karshaka Sangham, toldPTI that this was the firstbatch of farmers and the next onewould soon leave for the national capital.

''We are not going just for expressing solidarity alone.

We are going to participatein the agitation because the farmlaws affect the state in a very serious manner.

It affects the food security, price of our foodgrains will be affected by these laws,'' Balagopal said.

In Kerala, the farmers have been on an indefinite protestsince December 12.

Kerala Samyuktha Karshaka Samithi, part of the All IndiaKisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, has been observing arelay protest at the Martyrs Column in Thiruvananthapuram insolidarity with farmers protest across the country.

On December 23 last year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayanlaunched the district-wise protest of farmers and slammed theNDA government at the Centre, alleging they were protectingthe interests of corporates and not of farmers and demandedthat the laws be withdrawn.

Earlier,expressing solidarity with the protestors, afarmers association in Kerala had sent 16 tones of pineapplesby truck to the national capital, to be distributed free ofcost.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)