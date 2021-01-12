NCB arrests Mumbai's 'Muchhad Paanwala' in drug case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a famous Paan vendor from Mumbai in connection with a drug case. Ramkumar Tiwari, the Paan vendor was interrogated by the Bureau in connection with the case.

A half kilogram prohibited substance was recovered from the shop of Tiwari, the NCB said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

