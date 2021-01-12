Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP spurious liquor death toll rises to 12; FIR registered, one held

The death in the Madhya Pradesh spurious liquor tragedy has mounted to 12 on Tuesday.

ANI | Morena (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 12-01-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 15:09 IST
MP spurious liquor death toll rises to 12; FIR registered, one held
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking to ANI on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

The death in the Madhya Pradesh spurious liquor tragedy has mounted to 12 on Tuesday. An FIR has been registered against seven accused in connection with the case and one person has been arrested, informed Morena Superintendent of Police Anurag Sujania.

On Monday night several people from Manpur and Pahawali villages died and others fell sick after consuming suspected spurious liquor. Six people are undergoing treatment in the Morena District Hospital, officials said.

Conveying his condolences to the kin of the deceased, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "This is a very unfortunate incident. I have ordered an investigation into the matter. Gwalior Commissioner has formed a team and it is investigating the case. We will take strict action, just waiting for the facts to come out." Amid questions being raised on the availability of toxic liquor in the area, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra earlier said, "I am deeply saddened by this incident. The Station House Officer has been suspended immediately. Accused will not be spared."

The police are investigating the matter and only after the postmortem reports the actual cause of deaths can be known. The villagers are being asked whether anyone fell sick due to consumption of alcohol. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rupee recovers losses, settles 15 paise higher at 73.25 against US dollar

The rupee recouped early losses and provisionally closed 15 paise higher at 73.25 against the US dollar on Tuesday, supported by weakness in the dollar index and recovery in domestic equities.At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened ...

SAT sets aside Sebi's penalty on SBI, Bank of Baroda, LIC in UTI AMC case

New Delhi, Jan 12 PTI The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT has set aside a Sebi order to impose Rs 10 lakh fine each on three state-owned financial institutions -- SBI, Bank of Baroda and LIC -- in UTI AMCs stake dilution case.Securities a...

Iran demands sanctions "snapback" removed in any new nuclear talks

Iran demands the removal of the so-called snapback mechanism in its nuclear accord, which could revive all U.N. sanctions against Tehran, in the event of new talks with world powers, a senior aide to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei sa...

Merkel sees coronavirus lockdown until early April - Bild

Chancellor Angela Merkel has told lawmakers in her conservative party that she expects a lockdown in Germany to curb the spread of the coronavirus to last until the start of April, top-selling Bild daily cited participants as the meeting as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021