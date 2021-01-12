Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's top court orders stay on new farm laws that riled growers

India's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered an indefinite stay on the implementation of new agricultural laws that have triggered widespread protest from farmers, saying it wanted to protect farmers and would hear their objections.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 16:05 IST
India's top court orders stay on new farm laws that riled growers

India's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered an indefinite stay on the implementation of new agricultural laws that have triggered widespread protest from farmers, saying it wanted to protect farmers and would hear their objections. For more than a month, tens of thousands of farmers have camped on the outskirts of New Delhi, the capital, to protest against reform measures that they say benefit large private buyers and harm growers.

Chief Justice Sharad Bobde told a hearing the Supreme Court would set up a panel to hear the farmers' grievances. "We have the power to make a committee and the committee can give us the report," he said, ordering the stay for an undisclosed period on the laws passed in September.

"We will protect farmers." There were no immediate further details.

Farm leaders said their demand for a full repeal of the laws remained unchanged. "We are grateful to the Supreme Court for its positive response," said Rakesh Tikait, president of one of the largest farmers unions, Bharti Kisan Union.

"The protests will continue until demands are met." India says the laws aim to modernise an antiquated farming system, bedevilled by wastage and bottlenecks in the supply chain.

But farm leaders say the reforms are an attempt to erode a longstanding mechanism that ensures farmers a minimum support price for their crops. The government has said there was no question of dropping the reforms and eight rounds of talks have failed to find common ground. The two sides are set to meet again on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Inside Israel’s social media campaign to woo the Middle East

Working in close quarters, surrounded by maps of the Middle East, a small team based in Israels foreign ministry are focusing their sights on the Arab world.Their mission using social media to convince Arabs to embrace the Jewish state. The...

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Vivek hits maiden ton as Bengal defeat Jharkhand

Vivek Singh scored his maiden century in the shortest format of the game to power Bengal to a 16-run win over Jharkhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Eden Gardens here on Tuesday. Batting first, Bengal racked up a total of 161 runs ...

Retail inflation declines to 4.59 per cent in December from 6.93 per cent in November: Govt data.

Retail inflation declines to 4.59 per cent in December from 6.93 per cent in November Govt data....

Gauteng becomes second most COVID-19 affected province

The Gauteng Provincial Government is gearing up for the worst-case scenario as the second wave of COVID-19 infections rears its ugly head in the province.Addressing the media on Tuesday, Premier David Makhura said Gauteng is now the second ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021