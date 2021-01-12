Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defence Secretary co-chairs 13th India-Vietnam Defence Security Dialogue

During their virtual interaction, Defence Secretary and the Deputy Defence Minister expressed satisfaction at the ongoing defence cooperation between the two countries in spite of the limitations imposed by COVID 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 17:09 IST
Defence Secretary co-chairs 13th India-Vietnam Defence Security Dialogue
Both sides agreed that in the recent past our respective countries have made notable strides in Defence Industry and Technology cooperation and look forward to even greater cooperation in this field. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBImphal)

Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar co-chaired the 13th India-Vietnam Defence Security Dialogue along with his Vietnamese co-chair Sr Lt Gen Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Defence Minister, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on 12 January 2021. During their virtual interaction, Defence Secretary and the Deputy Defence Minister expressed satisfaction at the ongoing defence cooperation between the two countries in spite of the limitations imposed by COVID 19.

During the virtual interaction, Defence Secretary and the Deputy Defence Minister exchanged views on the plan of action that has emanated from the recently concluded Virtual Summit between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc in December 2020. New areas of defence cooperation were also discussed.

They expressed satisfaction at the growing defence ties between the two countries. Both the sides reviewed the progress on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives and expressed commitment to further elevate engagements between the Armed Forces under the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Both sides agreed that in the recent past our respective countries have made notable strides in Defence Industry and Technology cooperation and look forward to even greater cooperation in this field.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

No overall shortage of oxygen in hospitals for COVID-19 patients, UK health minister says

There is no national shortage of oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients, British health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday, but some patients had to go different hospitals when local capacity has been used up.The limitation is not the supply ...

Ireland to lay bare scandal of baby deaths at Church-run homes

An Irish inquiry into alarming death rates among newborns at church-run homes for unwed mothers will hand down its final report on Tuesday, laying bare one of the Catholic Churchs darkest chapters and leading to demands for state compensati...

Inside Israel’s social media campaign to woo the Middle East

Working in close quarters, surrounded by maps of the Middle East, a small team based in Israels foreign ministry are focusing their sights on the Arab world.Their mission using social media to convince Arabs to embrace the Jewish state. The...

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Vivek hits maiden ton as Bengal defeat Jharkhand

Vivek Singh scored his maiden century in the shortest format of the game to power Bengal to a 16-run win over Jharkhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Eden Gardens here on Tuesday. Batting first, Bengal racked up a total of 161 runs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021