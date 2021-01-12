Left Menu
No bird flu in Telangana, says state minister

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:24 IST
There is no bird flu inTelangana and the state government has also initiated variouspreventive measures, state Animal Husbandry MinisterT Srinivas Yadav said on Tuesday.

There is no harm in consuming chicken and eggs, hesaid.

Yadav held a meeting here with the representativesof poultry industry, scientists and animal husbandryofficials along with state Health Minister Eatala Rajender asper the directives of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, anofficial release said.

The state government has formed 1,300 rapid responseteams soon after the occurrence of bird flu in the country,he said.

Coordination is being maintained among animalhusbandry, forest and health departments at the state,district and field levels, he said.

The minister said 276 samples tested in Nalgonda,Peddapalli and Warangal districts following reports of deathsof chickens turned out to be negative.

Another 1,000 samples tested during the last threedays have also been found negative.

According to him, the number of migratory birdsvisiting the state is very limited, and the forest andirrigation departments are monitoring the issue.

He also said the state government would takemeasures to support the poultry industry in the state (in viewof the adverse impact of bird flu on the sector).

The poultry industry had recovered due to themeasures taken by the state government when the sector cameunder negative impact soon after the outbreak of COVID-19, headded.

