AAP says committee no solution, demands repeal of farm laws

The Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said it fully supports the farmers' demand for a repeal of three new farm laws, saying the formation of a committee by the Supreme Court is not a ''permanent solution'' to the issue.

The party does not want any ''compromise'' with the self-respect of farmers, state AAP chief Bhagwant Mann said, adding that the only way to end the deadlock is to repeal the ''black'' laws.

In a statement, Mann claimed that most of the members of the Supreme Court-appointed committee are representatives of the BJP-led Centre.

''We doubt that this committee will be able to understand the real problems of the farmers and solve those permanently. This fight of the farmers is not for forming any committee,'' he said.

The AAP MP said the only demand of the protesting farmers is to repeal the three laws.

''Being the son of a farmer, we understand the sufferings of our farmer brothers and sisters, who have been struggling on the streets for months against the black agricultural laws in this harsh weather,'' he added.

The Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the controversial farm laws till further orders on Tuesday and decided to set up a four-member committee to resolve the impasse between the Centre and the farmers' unions protesting at Delhi's borders over the legislations.

The four members of the committee set up by the apex court are BKU president Bhupinder Singh Mann, Shetkeri Sangathana, Maharashtra president Anil Ghanwat, Pramod Kumar Joshi, director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute, and agriculture economist Ashok Gulati.

