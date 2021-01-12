Left Menu
Following the outbreak of birdflu in neighbouring Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government has setup a panel to monitor the impact and death of birds in thestate, Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai K Radhakrishnan saidon Tuesday.

Bird flu: Panel to monitor situation in TN, says Minister
Following the outbreak of birdflu in neighbouring Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government has setup a panel to monitor the impact and death of birds in thestate, Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai K Radhakrishnan saidon Tuesday.

Heightened surveillance continued along the Nilgiris,Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Tenkasi and Kanyakumaridistricts bordering Kerala and the ban on poultry and duckscoming from the neighbouring state continued, he said.

''A committee has been formed to monitor the impactand death, if any, due to bird flu (in TN) and the members ofthe public could bring to the notice of the authorities anysuspected sudden chicken deaths,'' he said.

''Eat well-cooked chicken, eggs. Bird flu is notcontagious,'' Radhakrishnan advised the people.

He indicated that the chances of birds in organisedpoultry farms getting infected was very low.

''The precautionary measures being taken in Tamil Naduto check the spread of bird flu have ensured that the state isnot affected. Owing to such measures, the state has not beenaffected by the influenza since the last five years,'' headded.

The animal husbandry department authorities have beentold to organise medical camps throughout the state to detectthe flu.

According to official sources, veterinary assistantsurgeons have been asked to keep a vigil on the poultry farmsfalling under the jurisdiction of each of the veterinarydispensaries and also visit the farms to personally examinethe birds for any symptoms and take appropriate action.

The poultry farmers have been advised to resort tobio-security measures to prevent avian influenza fromaffecting the birds.

Chlorine dioxide, sodium carbonate (4 per centsolution), sodium bicarbonate, and potassium permanganate (1per cent solution) can be used for fumigation anddisinfection, the sources said.

Farmers were also instructed to use bleaching powderin the farms. The chances of birds in organised poultry farmsgetting infected was very low as they are kept in nearisolation, the official sources claimed.PTI JSP SA SSPTI PTI

