Meghalaya bans import of poultry from Assam

The Meghalaya government onTuesday temporarily imposed a ban on the import of poultryfrom neighbouring Assam, as part of its measures to preventthe spread of the highly contagious bird flu, Chief MinisterConrad K Sangma said.

Sangma, which reviewing the preparedness and actionplan to deal with the crisis, has directed officials toconstitute district-level committees to counter any possibleoutbreak.

''In order to prevent the spread of #AvianInfluenza or#BirdFlu to #Meghalaya, import of poultry birds, eggs andunprocessed poultry meat into the State through the Westernborder of Assam is banned with immediate effect till furtherorders,'' the chief minister tweeted.

A senior official told PTI that no suspicious death ofbirds has been reported from anywhere in the state, but theveterinary department has activated an emergency response teamto deal with any contingency.

''All districts have been alerted and steps were beingtaken by the animal husbandry and veterinary department tokeep a check on poultry farms,'' he added.

