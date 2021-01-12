Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghalaya bans import of poultry from Assam

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 12-01-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 23:21 IST
Meghalaya bans import of poultry from Assam
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pxfuel

The Meghalaya government onTuesday temporarily imposed a ban on the import of poultryfrom neighbouring Assam, as part of its measures to preventthe spread of the highly contagious bird flu, Chief MinisterConrad K Sangma said.

Sangma, which reviewing the preparedness and actionplan to deal with the crisis, has directed officials toconstitute district-level committees to counter any possibleoutbreak.

''In order to prevent the spread of #AvianInfluenza or#BirdFlu to #Meghalaya, import of poultry birds, eggs andunprocessed poultry meat into the State through the Westernborder of Assam is banned with immediate effect till furtherorders,'' the chief minister tweeted.

A senior official told PTI that no suspicious death ofbirds has been reported from anywhere in the state, but theveterinary department has activated an emergency response teamto deal with any contingency.

''All districts have been alerted and steps were beingtaken by the animal husbandry and veterinary department tokeep a check on poultry farms,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Disappointed with SC panel, stir to continue till laws get repealed: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday disapproved of the Supreme Court appointed panel formed to end the impasse between the farmers unions and the Centre over the new farm laws.Speaking to reporters at the protest site i...

PWD deputy engineer in ACB net

A woman deputy engineer of thePublic Works Department PWD, Amravati and another employeeof the department were caught while taking a bribe of Rs30,000 from a contractor on Tuesday, the anti-corruptionbureau said.The Deputy Engineer had alle...

U.S. set to require negative COVID-19 tests for all international air passengers -sources

The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC is expected to sign an order on Tuesday expanding coronavirus testing requirements for all international air travelers beyond Britain, sources briefed on the matter told Re...

Motor racing-Grosjean finally free of bandages after Bahrain fireball

French driver Romain Grosjean showed his hands finally free of bandages on Tuesday, six weeks after he clambered from the wreckage of his car in an horrific fireball accident at the Bahrain Grand Prix. The 34-year-old, who has now left Form...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021