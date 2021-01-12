PWD deputy engineer in ACB net

PWD deputy engineer in ACB netPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-01-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 23:37 IST
A woman deputy engineer of thePublic Works Department (PWD), Amravati and another employeeof the department were caught while taking a bribe of Rs30,000 from a contractor on Tuesday, the anti-corruptionbureau said.
The Deputy Engineer had allegedly demanded the moneyfor releasing a work order.
After the contractor approached the ACB, it laid atrap and caught a junior employee of PWD while accepting Rs30,000 on the deputy engineer's behalf at PWD's Amravatioffice, the bureau said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amravati
- thePublic Works Department (PWD