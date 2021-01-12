PWD deputy engineer in ACB net

A woman deputy engineer of thePublic Works Department (PWD), Amravati and another employeeof the department were caught while taking a bribe of Rs30,000 from a contractor on Tuesday, the anti-corruptionbureau said.

The Deputy Engineer had allegedly demanded the moneyfor releasing a work order.

After the contractor approached the ACB, it laid atrap and caught a junior employee of PWD while accepting Rs30,000 on the deputy engineer's behalf at PWD's Amravatioffice, the bureau said.

