Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Kovind greets nation on Lohri

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Lohri and wished for harmony, love and affection in the society.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 10:01 IST
President Kovind greets nation on Lohri
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Lohri and wished for harmony, love and affection in the society. "Greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens on the occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan and Paush parva. May these festivals strengthen the bond of love, affection and harmony in our society and increase prosperity and happiness in the country," a tweet from the President of India read.

Earlier in the day, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also extended his greetings to the citizens of the country on the occasion. "Lohri and Bhogi greetings to all! These festivals are known for their colourfulness and symbolise good harvest and bountifulness of nature. May the pious bonfires bring in happiness, good health and prosperity for all," he tweeted. Lohri is the harvest festival of north India. Bonfire and folk songs are a major part of the celebrations and a puja parikrama around the bonfire is performed, followed by the distribution of prasad.Welcoming longer days and the sun's journey to the northern hemisphere, Lohri is observed the night before Makar Sankranti or Maghi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

IPL this time wasn't ideal timing for anyone, impacted injuries we're seeing: Langer

He loves the IPL but Australia coach Justin Langer on Wednesday questioned the timing of the last years edition, which he believes could have been a contributing factor in the injury setbacks that both his and the Indian team have endured i...

Corporate Executive Follows his Passion to Build a Thriving Music Career

Hyderabad, Telangana, IndiaNewsVoirFrom working as a senior executive in global organizations like IBM and Accenture, to touring and performing across multiple countries and a plethora of cities, Ravi Viswathmula has successfully got back o...

Japan presses on with Olympics preparations despite surging coronavirus cases

Japans government is continuing with preparations to hold the Tokyo Olympics this summer as planned, following a postponement because of the coronavirus pandemic, chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday.Japan has repeatedly...

California COVID surge shows signs of easing with hospitals strained to brink

Californias COVID-19 surge is showing signs of leveling off after besieging hospitals, emergency services and morgues for weeks, the states top health official said on Tuesday, as medical staffing continued to buckle under the strain. The n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021