Cabinet approves MoU on Scientific & Technical Cooperation between India and UAE

The MoU provides for sharing of knowledge, data and operational products for meteorological, seismological and oceanic services, such as Radar, Satellite, Tide gauges, seismic and Meteorological stations. 

Updated: 13-01-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 14:15 IST
Cabinet approves MoU on Scientific & Technical Cooperation between India and UAE
Cooperation to support the Tsunami Early Warning Centre (TEWC) in the form of forecast modelling software, specifically designed to support the Tsunami forecasting operations. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has given its approval to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Scientific and Technical Cooperation between National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) India.

The MoU provides for sharing of knowledge, data and operational products for meteorological, seismological and oceanic services, such as Radar, Satellite, Tide gauges, seismic and Meteorological stations.

Exchange of experience/visits in term of scientists, research scholars and specialists, etc. for the purpose of research, training, consultation, focused on climatic information services, satellite data utilization for nowcasting and tropical cyclones forecasting.

Exchange of scientific and technical information related to common interest activities.

Organization of bilateral scientific and technical seminars/ workshops/ conferences and training courses on problems related to the fields of cooperation mentioned in the MoU and of interest to both countries.

Other fields of cooperation as may be mutually agreed upon by the parties.

Deployment of Meteorological observation networks on a mutual agreement over Ocean waters.

Cooperation in the development of special capacities of Tsunami models researches for faster and more reliable forecasts of Tsunamis propagating through the Oman Sea and the Arabian Sea which affect the coastal areas of India and North East of UAE.

Cooperation to support the Tsunami Early Warning Centre (TEWC) in the form of forecast modelling software, specifically designed to support the Tsunami forecasting operations.

Sharing the real-time seismic data of some of the Seismic stations situated in south and west of India and North of the UAE for monitoring the seismic activities which may generate Tsunami in the Arabian Sea and Sea of Oman.

Cooperate at the field of Seismology which includes the study of Seismic activities having the potential to generate Tsunami waves in the Arabian Sea and Oman Sea.

Cooperation in Early warnings of Sand and Dust storms through the exchange of knowledge.

(With Inputs from PIB)

