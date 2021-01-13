Left Menu
Development News Edition

BMA establishment offers solution to challenges at Beitbridge Border Post

The committee on Tuesday visited Beitbridge in response to the challenges faced at this port of entry from the beginning of the festive season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 13-01-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 15:11 IST
BMA establishment offers solution to challenges at Beitbridge Border Post
The committee believes that the BMA will be an added force in handling the high volume of people and goods at the port of entry. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs says the implementation of a One-Stop Border Post with neighbouring countries and the establishment of the Border Management Authority (BMA) offers a solution to the challenges at the Beitbridge Border Post.

The committee on Tuesday visited Beitbridge in response to the challenges faced at this port of entry from the beginning of the festive season.

On 18 May 2020, when the committee received a briefing from the department, it identified the One-Stop Border Post and BMA as measures to ensure the smooth functioning of the border area.

The committee expressed concern at the slow progress in implementing this policy position.

"To alleviate the perpetual crisis at this border, the government must move with speed to implement an already agreed policy position to establish a One-Stop border post. The tardiness in implementing this policy position is both unacceptable and a contributing factor to problems at this port of entry," said chairperson of the committee, Advocate Bongani Bongo.

The efficiency of the movement of people and goods is critical to achieving the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. In addition, the One-Stop Border Post will ensure that South Africa and its neighbouring countries operate on a similar platform which will make the crossing at the border easy.

The committee believes that the BMA will be an added force in handling the high volume of people and goods at the port of entry.

"The agency will also solve the challenge of various departments that operate in silos and will impact on the general operation at the port of entry," said Bongo.

The committee said there was inadequate planning, especially considering the different health requirements in Botswana and Zimbabwe, and conditions caused more trucks to divert and cross through Zimbabwe rather than Botswana.

The committee believes that had there been adequate plans in place, the increased truck volume would have been anticipated at Beitbridge.

Despite this, the committee welcomed the interventions by the South African government in resolving some of these challenges that were encountered.

What is needed in the short to medium terms, the committee said, is to ensure that some of those solutions are strengthened while waiting for the implementation of the One-Stop Border Post and BMA.

The committee also appreciates the work done by the officials of the different government departments under extremely difficult and stressful circumstances.

Meanwhile, the committee welcomed the decision by Cabinet to close the 20 land ports to the public to reduce the high risk of COVID-19 transmission.

The committee also recommends the increased presence of the South African National Defence Force and the South African Police Service at Beitbridge to ensure the security of borders.

The committee is expected to visit the Lebombo and Mbuzini borders on Thursday to assess the implementation of interventions to alleviate congestion.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC criticises MCDs, asks how fee for cashless treatment can be charged if there is no tie-up

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday criticised three municipal corporations in Delhi for not providing cashless medical services to their retired employees including teachers despite charging subscription fee from them. The Bench of Justice D...

Sebi reduces registration fee for investment advisors

Markets regulator Sebi has cut down application and registration fees for individuals and corporates seeking a registered investment advisor status.Now, individuals and firms partnership will have to pay Rs 2,000 while applying for an inves...

Amazon Prime Video launches mobile-only plan in India, teams up with Airtel

Amazon on Wednesday announced its first mobile-only Prime Video plan at a starting price of Rs 89 per month as it looks to woo entertainment-hungry smartphone users in the country.The single-user plan will initially be available for Bharti ...

The Little Things: Jared Leto reveals Sparma’s similarity with Joker in Suicide Squad

The crime psychological thriller film The Little Things is set to hit the theatres on January 29. The film will also have a simultaneous release on the HBO Max streaming service for one month as part of Warner Bros. plans for all of its 202...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021