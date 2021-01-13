Left Menu
On Lohri, protesting farmers at Singhu border burn copies of farm laws

Farmers protesting at the Singhu Border burnt copies of the three central farm laws on Wednesday in a symbolic way during the Lohri festival.

13-01-2021
On Lohri, protesting farmers at Singhu border burn copies of farm laws
Visual from Singhu Border (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Farmers protesting at the Singhu Border burnt copies of the three central farm laws on Wednesday in a symbolic way during the Lohri festival. Lohri marks the beginning of the new harvest season and it's one of the most widely celebrated festivals of Punjab.

Protesting farmers at the Ghazipur border also burned copies of the three farm laws on this occasion. Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of three farm laws and asked the committee formed by it concerning the laws to submit its report within two months. The court said the first sitting of the committee, formed to listen to the grievances of farmers and views of the government, should be held within 10 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

