Left Menu
Development News Edition

Strict action being taken to prevent drug abuse in Kerala, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Strict action is being taken to prevent drug abuse in the state with the joint effort of various law enforcement agencies, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 14-01-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 11:31 IST
Strict action being taken to prevent drug abuse in Kerala, says Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Image Credit: ANI

Strict action is being taken to prevent drug abuse in the state with the joint effort of various law enforcement agencies, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday. "The drug lobby operating in the state is trying to attract students from educational institutes. To curb it, the government has taken all necessary action. It is a cause of concern that drug use is seen in youngsters both male and female," Vijayan told the Kerala Assembly during the Question Hour this morning.

Responding to a question, Kerala Excise Minister TP Ramakrishnan told the Assembly that 5,741 anti-narcotic clubs are functioning in schools and colleges across the state to prevent drug abuse among students. "These anti-narcotics clubs are working efficiently and excise officials are given charge of one educational institute each. Awareness campaigns are also being carried out," Ramakrishnan said.

The Minister said that the narcotics substances are finding their way to Kerala from neighboring states and the government has taken steps to stop it. "We are also planning for joint raids with law enforcement agencies in neighboring states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Also, we have requested the Centre to amend the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) act to make the law more stringent so that if a person posses even a small quantity of drugs, punishment is ensured," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: Police tells HC plea for giving videos of protests against CAA not maintainable

The city police has told the Delhi High Court that a plea moved by JNU student and Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita, accused in a case related to northeast Delhi riots, seeking copies of videos of protests against the Citizenship Amendm...

Effects of head trauma from intimate partner violence largely unrecognised

While there is an abundant amount of research about traumatic brain injuries in athletes and those serving in the military, the same data is scarce when it comes to concussions and head and neck injuries sustained due to intimate partner vi...

MP signs MoUs with Kerala to replicate 'responsible tourism'

Madhya Pradesh and Kerala have signed a memorandum of understanding MoU for implementation of the Kerala Responsible Tourism RT initiative. As per an official release, the Responsible Tourism initiative involves local communities and makes ...

Infosys shares decline 5 pc after earnings

Shares of Infosys on Thursday early trade dropped 5 per cent even after the company posted a 16.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the December 2020 quarter, and increased its revenue growth guidance for FY21. The stock plunged ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021