Yogi Adityanath offers 'khichdi' at Gorakhnath temple on Makar Sankranti

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on early Thursday morning offered his prayers to Lord Gorakhnath on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti'.

ANI | Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-01-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 14:18 IST
Yogi Adityanath worshiping Lord Gorakhnath on Makar Sankranti. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on early Thursday morning offered his prayers to Lord Gorakhnath on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti'. He also greeted the devotees on this auspicious event after offering 'Khichdi' at the Gorakhnath Mandir in the 'Brahm Muhurat'.

"This festival is dedicated to the Sun god and I wish everyone on this auspicious occasion, which is celebrated across the country with different names. In north India, it is called 'Sankranti', it is celebrated in the name of Pongal in the South, Lohri in Punjab and Bihu in Assam," he said. Thousands of devotees throng Gorakhnath Mandir from across the country on this occasion. The temple and district administration made arrangements ensuring that devotees face no difficulties at all.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also encouraged the devotees to stick to the COVID-19 norms and termed the vaccine roll-out under the leadership of PM Modi "the final blow" to the disease. Remembering the significance of farmers on this festival, he said, "This festival also represents the spirits and zeal of our farmers." This greeting was particularly important in view of the ongoing farmers' protest against the Centre's farm laws.(ANI)

