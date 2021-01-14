Left Menu
Development News Edition

New agri laws will leave farmers at mercy of big corporates: TMC

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-01-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 14:39 IST
New agri laws will leave farmers at mercy of big corporates: TMC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Trinamool Congress onThursday claimed that the new agriculture laws will leavesmall and marginal farmers at the mercy of big corporates anddemanded that the legislation should be immediately repealed.

Prices of vegetables such as potatoes and onions haveskyrocketed as these have been taken off the essentialcommodities list, the party's Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidarsaid, adding that the concept of Minimum Support Price (MSP)has been totally bypassed.

The way the Centre hurriedly passed the farm lawsthrough an ordinance without going for a parliamentary debateclearly shows that the Union government is anti-farmer andanti-people, she told reporters here.

''Farmers will now be forced to sell their produce tobig corporates at prices dictated by the firms. In case of acrop failure, however, these companies are not bound to buythe produce from the agriculturists,'' the MP said.

She claimed that the West Bengal government, on theother hand, has always been with the farmers and Kisan CreditCards have been provided to them.

The new farm laws are unconstitutional and show thatthe Centre's responsibility is towards the corporates and notthe people of the country, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Search expands for victims of Indonesian plane crash

An aerial search for victims and wreckage from a crashed Indonesian plane expanded Thursday as divers continued combing the debris-littered seabed looking for the cockpit voice recorder from the lost Sriwijaya Air jet.The Boeing 737-500 dis...

Adani Enterprises wins Rs 1,838-cr highway project from NHAI in Kerala

Adani Enterprises Limited AEL on Thursday said it has won a Rs 1,838-crore highway project from the National Highways Authority of India NHAI in Kerala.The project, under hybrid annuity mode HAM, is a part of Bharatmala Pariyojna.Adani Grou...

12 police officials dismissed for negligence in protecting Hindu temple from vandalisation in Pak

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government in Pakistan has dismissed 12 police officials following an enquiry report that found them guilty of negligence in protecting a Hindu temple in the province, which was torched by a mob led by memb...

Allegations against NCP minister serious, says Sharad Pawar

Terming the rape claim by a womanagainst Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde asserious, NCP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the partywill discuss the issue and decide on it as soon as possible.Pawar also referred to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021