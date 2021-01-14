Left Menu
Development News Edition

11 new crop varieties released as Pongal gift for ryots

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 14-01-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 15:31 IST
11 new crop varieties released as Pongal gift for ryots

Coimbatore, Jan 14 (PTI): As continued efforts tosustain farm productivity and profitability, Tamil NaduAgricultural University (TNAU) here on Thursday released 11crop varieties as a Pongal gift.

They include six varieties of agricultural crops, fourhorticulture crops and one forestry crop.

The release was based on the recommendation by the 51thState Variety Release Committee under the chairmanship ofAgricultural Production Commissioner and Principal Secretaryto the government Gagandeep Singh Bedi and TNAU Vice-Chancellor Dr N Kumar, a varsity press release said here.

There are three rice varieties for Tamil Nadu whilesmall millet varieties Ragi ATL 1, Varagu ATL 1 for rainfedand irrigated conditions to enhance the nutritional securityand to adopt eat right food.

Blackgram Co 7 is resistant to serious devastatingyellow mosaic viral disease and released for both rainfed andirrigated conditions.

Among four horticultural crops, brinjal VRM(Br) 2, aspine-less variety, to replace spine variety VRM(Br)1 fornorthern districts of Tamil Nadu, gumless/latex free sweetjackfruit PLR3, Kodampuli/Malabar tamarind PPI(K) 1 forcooking and medicinal purpose and the nutria-health fruitwood apple PKM 1 are released for adoption.

In forestry, MalaiVempu MTP3 is released for agro-forestry to increase the farmers income and the varietypossesses industrial application of face veneer utility forplywood decoration.

The government of Tamil Nadu and TNAU wish that the cropvarieties can be cultivated by the farmers to promote theirfarm income and rural livelihood.

The university has released 854 crop varieties in the past100 years and in addition 11 varieties released this year asPongal gift.

The varieties are suitable to different agro-climatic zonesand meeting the demand of farmers.

The farmers are requested to cultivate the varieties andtake the benefit of new varieties, Kumar said in the release.

PTI NVMNVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Information Regulator and Facebook SA discuss WhatsApp privacy policy

South Africas Information Regulator has announced that it met Facebook South Africa on Wednesday to discuss its revised WhatsApp privacy policy.WhatsApps revised private policy sparked a global outcry after the popular Facebook-owned messag...

Soccer-BC Partners eyeing investment in Inter Milan - sources

Private equity firm BC Partners is in talks to buy into Italian soccer team Inter Milan, four sources familiar with the matter said, as top investor Suning looks for resources to inject into the loss-making Serie A club. A deal, which could...

We don't want war, but if any superpower wants to hurt our self-esteem, then our soldiers are capable of giving a befitting reply: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Bengaluru. PTI GMS ROH ROH

We dont want war, but if any superpower wants to hurt our self-esteem, then our soldiers are capable of giving a befitting reply Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Bengaluru. PTI GMS ROH ROH...

Smartworks gives on lease 80K sq ft, comprising 1,300 desks in Noida centre to IT firm

Co-working firm Smartworks has given on lease over 80,000 sq ft of office space, comprising more than 1,300 desks, in its facility at Noida to an IT-software company as corporates look for flexible workspace amid COVID-19 pandemic.Leading p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021