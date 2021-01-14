Left Menu
Ghazipur market to reopen after samples test negative for bird flu

The Delhi government on Thursday decided to reopen the Ghazipur Mandi after the poultry samples collected from the market tested negative for bird flu.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 19:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government on Thursday decided to reopen the Ghazipur Mandi after the poultry samples collected from the market tested negative for bird flu. "The samples taken from Ghazipur Mandi have been found to be negative after which the Chief Minister reviewed and finally decided to open it. The ban on chicken has been removed," said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Authorities had announced to shut the market for 10 days on Sunday after the samples sent to Jalandhar tested negative for avian infuenza. Amid the spread of bird flu in ten states across the country, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on Wednesday asked all the states to not to ban the supply of poultry and poultry products from other states, stating that it would cause a 'negative impact' on the poultry industry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

