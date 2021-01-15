Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bitcoins worth Rs 9 cr seized from 25-year-old Bengaluru hacker

The Karnataka Police has seized Bitcoins worth Rs 9 crores from a 25-year-old hacker, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil informed on Friday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-01-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 11:16 IST
Bitcoins worth Rs 9 cr seized from 25-year-old Bengaluru hacker
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka Police has seized Bitcoins worth Rs 9 crores from a 25-year-old hacker, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil informed on Friday. The hacker, Srikrishna alias Shreeki, was arrested on November 18 for allegedly breaking into government websites, online gaming portals and websites.

"During the investigation, it has been found that hacker Srikrishna hacked three Bitcoin exchanges and 10 poker sites. Bitcoins worth Rs 9 crores have been seized in this matter," Patil said. The hacker's handiwork includes four hacked websites and three malware exploited.

Srikrishna is known to hack online poker games to win money and Bitcoins online. He reportedly also confessed to hacking the e-procurement website of the Karnataka government in 2019. As per Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, the accused lived in the Netherlands from 2014 to 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hungary PM asks Hungarian authority to act fast on assessment of Chinese COVID vaccine

Hungarys medicine authority will hopefully give a clear answer in a few days on whether a coronavirus vaccine developed by China could be used to start mass inoculations, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday. His governmen...

Rahul Gandhi asks people to join Kisan Adhikar campaign

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on Friday and asked people to be a part of the Speak Up For Kisan Adhikar campaign. The annadata of the country are doing Satyagraha against th...

Trudeau, Macron express concern over Human rights situation in Hong Kong, Xinjiang

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday expressed concern over the human rights situation in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, the Canadian Prime Ministers office said on Thursday. The leaders discussed...

MIT professor charged with hiding work for China

A Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor was charged Thursday with hiding work he did for the Chinese government while he was also collecting US dollars for his nanotechnology research.Gang Chen, 56, was arrested by federal agents ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021