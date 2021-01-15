Left Menu
Development News Edition

Urdu Bulletin: Farmers' protest, Parliament's upcoming budget session make headlines

Various Urdu publications on Friday continued with their coverage of farm law protests. They also reported on the next round of talks between the centre and farmers' representatives over the issue.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 11:33 IST
Urdu Bulletin: Farmers' protest, Parliament's upcoming budget session make headlines
Farmers to hold tractor rally on January 26. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Various Urdu publications on Friday continued with their coverage of farm law protests. They also reported on the next round of talks between the centre and farmers' representatives over the issue. Most publications reported the upcoming budget session of Lok Sabha, which is scheduled to commence on January 29.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper had a lead story on the ninth round of dialogue between the Central government and the representatives of farmers unions protesting at Delhi borders against the three agriculture laws, which is scheduled to take place on Friday. Two stories with headlines--"Coronavirus to have long-lasting impact, the economic growth to remain at 6.6 per cent between 2022 and 2026" and "Shock to domestic car sales, decline of 24 per cent in sales between January to December"-- figured on the front page.

Hindustan Express: The publication led with the report "Farmers adamant of taking out tractor rally on January 26, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal wrote 'open letter' to farmers asking them to be beware of rumours about protest". According to the report, all preparations regarding the farmer unions' tractor rally on January 26 are complete. The publication also gave prominence to BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya remark about farmers' protest where he said foreign forces are behind the protest and 99 per cent farmers in the country are in support of the laws.

Sahafat: The newspaper carried a story about the upcoming budget session titles--"Budget session of Parliament to start from January 29 to April 8, Union Budget to be presented on February 1". It also gave prominence to arrangements related to bird flu and coronavirus in Delhi. It carried out two prominent stories titled--"Laboratory set up at Delhi airport for detection of the new variant of the coronavirus" and "Bird flu found in samples from in Ghazipur's poultry market". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SaaS Management Start-up Zluri Secures USD 2M Funding From Endiya Partners and Kalaari Capital

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire IndiaZluri, a start-up that helps US mid-sized companies manage their SaaS applications stack, announced a seed investment of US 2M from Endiya Partners and Kalaari Capital. The funding will help ex...

HC seeks Centre and RBI stand on PIL seeking regulation of online lending platforms.

HC seeks Centre and RBI stand on PIL seeking regulation of online lending platforms....

Hungary PM asks Hungarian authority to act fast on assessment of Chinese COVID vaccine

Hungarys medicine authority will hopefully give a clear answer in a few days on whether a coronavirus vaccine developed by China could be used to start mass inoculations, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday. His governmen...

Rahul Gandhi asks people to join Kisan Adhikar campaign

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on Friday and asked people to be a part of the Speak Up For Kisan Adhikar campaign. The annadata of the country are doing Satyagraha against th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021