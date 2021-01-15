ITBP contingent practices ahead of Republic Day Parade

Braving the chilly winter, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel on Friday practiced in full swing here at Rajpath for the Republic Day parade. In a tweet, the ITBP said, "Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) marching and band contingents practice at the Rajpath for Republic Day Parade 2021."

Meanwhile, the force congratulated the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day. "Congratulations to the Indian Army: On the occasion of the Army Day, S S Deswal, DG ITBP and all Himveers wish Indian Army personnel and their families, a very happy #ArmyDay2021," the ITBP tweeted.

On January 14, the Centre said that there will be no foreign head of State as the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26 this year, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after the Constitution came into effect. (ANI)

