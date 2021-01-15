Left Menu
NTPC's 1320 MW  Meja JV  plant made fully operational

Based on achievement of approved norms, Unit-2 of 660 MW capacity of Meja Thermal Power Project of Meja Urja Nigam Pvt Ltd MUNPL a joint venture of NTPC Ltd and UPRVUN Ltd has successfully completed trial operation and consequently included in the installed capacity of MUNPL and NTPC group, a BSE filing said.

Representative image. Image Credit: economictimes.indiatimes.com

State-run power giant NTPC on Friday said its 1,320 megawatt (MW) joint venture power plant at Meja, Uttar Pradesh, has been made fully operational with successful completion of trial operation of Unit-2 of 660 MW. First unit of 660 MW of the joint venture Meja Urja Nigam was made commercially operational in April 2019. ''Based on achievement of approved norms, Unit-2 of 660 MW capacity of Meja Thermal Power Project of Meja Urja Nigam Pvt Ltd (MUNPL) (a joint venture of NTPC Ltd and UPRVUN Ltd) has successfully completed trial operation and consequently included in the installed capacity of MUNPL and NTPC group,'' a BSE filing said. With this, the total installed capacity of the MUNPL and NTPC group has become 1,320 MW and 63,635 MW, respectively, it added. Meja Urja Nigam was incorporated on April 2, 2008 with UPRVUNL (Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd).

The objective of the JV firm was to set up a 2X660MW thermal power plant at Meja in district Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. The NTPC and UPRVUNL equity ratio is 50:50 in the the joint venture.

