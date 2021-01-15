Left Menu
Next round of talks between government, farmer unions on Jan 19

The ninth round of talks between the farmers protesting against the new farm laws and the central government remained inconclusive and the next round of talks will be held January 19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 17:35 IST
Visuals from 9th round of meeting between govt, farmer leaders underway at Vigyan Bhawan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The ninth round of talks between the farmers protesting against the new farm laws and the central government remained inconclusive and the next round of talks will be held January 19. The talks were held at Vigyan Bhawan.

Ahead of the talks, farmer unions again pressed their demand for repeal of the three recent farm laws. "Government needs to devise a plan to scrap the three laws and give legal guarantee for minimum support price," Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said. (ANI)

