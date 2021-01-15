Left Menu
Total number of voters in AP now 4.05 crore

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 15-01-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 20:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amaravati, Jan 15 (PTI): The total number of voters inAndhra Pradesh touched 4.05 crore, up from 3.93 crore duringthe general elections in April 2019, at the end of the SpecialSummary Revision (SSR) on Friday.

State Chief Electoral Officer K Vijayanand published thefinal electoral roll here on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh now has 2,04,71,506 female electorate,1,99,65,737 male voters and 4,135 third gender voters,according to a release from the CEO.

The state has 66,844 service electors and 7,070 overseaselectors, as per the final SSR.

The gross number of voters was 4,05,08,222, including2,83,301 first timers in the 18-19 age group.

The state's elector-to-population ratio was 752, andgender ratio 1,025, the CEO said.

East Godavari topped the list with 43.12 lakh voterswhile Vizianagaram was at the bottom with 19 lakh.

Vijayanand said the number of polling stations in thestate has been increased from 45,836 to 45,917 with 1,500voters each as the upper limit.

''We have rationalized the polling stations by creating 84new and merging three,'' he added.

The CEO said the draft electoral roll was published onNovember 16 with 4,00,79,025 voters.

There were 4,25,860 inclusions and 63,507 deletions sincethe draft publication.

Thus, there was a net increase of 3,63,353 voters in thefinal roll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

