MP Cong protests Centre's farm laws; Nath, Digvijaya take part

The Madhya Pradesh Congress onFriday protested at nearly 500 places in the state against theCentre's new farm laws, with state unit chief Kamal Nathdriving a tractor in his native Chhindwara and senior leaderDigvijaya Singh taking part in a rally in Sehore.

Nath said a majority of the farmers in MP had not gotminimum support price (MSP) for their produce and theimplementation of the three new laws would only increase woesin the agricultural sector.

Singh, who took part in a tractor rally in Baktara,called them ''black laws'' and said they were totally againstthe interests of the farmers.

Former minister PC Sharma led the protest in Bhopal.

Protests were also held in Guna, Narsinghpur, Dewasand Rewa among other places, party functionaries said.

